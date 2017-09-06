PHOTOS: New baby zebra 'healthy, active and exploring' exhibit at Little Rock Zoo

A new baby zebra is now on exhibit at the Little Rock Zoo, officials said Wednesday.

Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui said in a statement that the male zebra was born Aug. 29 and introduced to its exhibit three days later. Zoo workers and visitors are "already falling in love with him," she added.

"Anytime a baby animal is born at the Zoo, it is an exciting and special time," Altrui said. "The foal is healthy, active and exploring his new surroundings under the careful watch of his mother."

The baby zebra has not yet been named.