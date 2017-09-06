Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 06, 2017, 3:58 p.m.

PHOTO: Police officer delivers son in hotel parking lot

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:29 p.m.

in-this-sept-5-2017-photo-rockford-police-officer-james-nachampassack-poses-with-his-girlfriend-phenh-thammavong-and-their-baby-leo-at-swedishamerican-hospital-in-rockford-ill

PHOTO BY MAX GERSH/ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR VIA AP

In this Sept. 5, 2017 photo, Rockford police officer James Nachampassack poses with his girlfriend, Phenh Thammavong, and their baby, Leo, at SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford, Ill.


ROCKFORD, Ill. — An Illinois police officer has delivered his son in a hotel parking lot.

The Rockford Register Star reported that Rockford officer James Nachampassack was on duty early Sunday morning when his girlfriend called to say she was going to give birth. Nachampassack rushed home to find Phenh Thammavong screaming. He says her water had broken and she was going into labor.

During the 20-minute drive to the hospital, Nachampassack said, Thammavong told him the baby wouldn't wait. He pulled into a hotel parking lot and told police dispatch he needed an ambulance. Nachampassack delivered the baby moments before a group of fellow officers showed up. An ambulance arrived soon after.

While he wasn't trained to deliver babies, Nachampassack said police have to perform under pressure.

The couple named the healthy 7-pound, 12-ounce boy Leo.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

TravisBickle says... September 6, 2017 at 3:52 p.m.

Must have been a Holiday Inn Express!

