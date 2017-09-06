Mom says warning received, boy shot

A 16-year-old boy was shot Monday night in west Little Rock hours after his mother received a call from a man who warned her that others might be out to "get" her family, authorities said.

Officers said they found the boy shortly before 11 p.m. sitting in the back seat of a vehicle outside an apartment complex on Mesa Court, which is north of West Markham Street just west of Interstate 430. He had a gunshot wound in a calf, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim's grandmother told officers that she saw a dark sedan leaving the complex shortly after she heard the shots.

The boy's mother said the shooting happened several hours after she received a call from a 38-year-old man warning the family to "lay low" because he "got into it" with some men who would "hide in the bushes to get them."

The report didn't specify the relationship between the 38-year-old man and the family. He was not listed as a suspect.

The victim was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, police had not made an arrest.

Thefts reportedly admitted, man held

An 18-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after North Little Rock police say he admitted to stealing vehicles, according to arrest reports.

Police arrested John Henry Major of North Little Rock on Tuesday morning, the reports said.

According to a report, Major told authorities he broke into 3819 Lakeview Road and took items from the home. Police said Major also told police he took a 2015 Ford Edge during the incident. The report said the value of the property was about $18,900. In that incident, police charged him with residential burglary and theft of property.

Authorities also said Major admitted to stealing a 2012 Ford Explorer in June, according to a report. The Ford Explorer was worth about $15,000 and was recovered in Major's storage unit, which was in Jacksonville, according to the report. He was charged with theft of property in that incident, the report said.

Metro on 09/06/2017