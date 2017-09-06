Stolen-car pursuit leads to collision, 2 injured lawmen

An Arkansas State Police patrol car and a vehicle driven by a North Little Rock police officer collided Monday night as the trooper pursued a teen fleeing in a stolen car, authorities said.

Both lawmen were hurt, police said. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.

The chase started before 10 p.m. when state police Cpl. Jeffery Plouch spotted a white Pontiac G6 that had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report. Plouch sought to pull over the vehicle, but the driver wouldn't stop, the report said.

The Pontiac wound through several streets in North Little Rock and Little Rock, and ran multiple red lights, the report said.

When the driver -- later identified by police as 18-year-old Bretyia Ashae Jordan of North Little Rock -- ignored a red light at Main and East 13th streets, Plouch's vehicle struck one driven by North Little Rock police officer John Yates, the report said.

Yates was on duty and returning to his patrol area after refueling his car, said Sgt. Brian Dedrick, a spokesman for the North Little Rock Police Department. Yates was not involved in the pursuit, Dedrick said.

Jordan was arrested at the scene and taken to UAMS Medical Center before being booked into the Pulaski County jail, the report said. Details about her arrest were unclear. A passenger in her vehicle was released without being charged.

Jordan told investigators that she found the keys to the Pontiac at Shorter College Gardens apartments in North Little Rock, authorities said.

She faces felony charges of theft of property, two counts of second-degree battery and fleeing in a vehicle. She also faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving that causes physical injury, failing to stop at a red light and driving without a license.

Jordan was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday morning.

A court date is set for Oct. 2.

Metro on 09/06/2017