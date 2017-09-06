World Cheese Dip Championship returns to Little Rock this fall at different location

The state that lays claim to the creation of cheese dip — not to be confused with the queso variety — will again host the annual World Cheese Dip Championship, though the event will take place at a different Little Rock venue this fall.

This year’s event, marking the seventh championship, will be Oct. 28 on the grounds of the Clinton Presidential Center, according to organizers. It had also been held at the site in 2012.

The past two years, the competition was located just a few blocks west of the Clinton Center at the River Market pavilions.

From noon to 3 p.m. that Saturday, enthusiasts of the melted cheese concoction will be able to sample dips from several vendors and vote on their top picks at the library’s grounds.

The World Cheese Dip Championship benefits Harmony Health Clinic, a nonprofit organization that provides free medical and dental services to uninsured and under-insured residents of Pulaski County.

Early-bird admission into the event is $11.25 through Oct. 1.

More information about the World Cheese Dip Championship and ticket sales can be found by visiting its event listing.