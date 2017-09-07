2 enter not guilty pleas in beating, robbery of man on Fayetteville's Dickson Street

A pair facing charges related to an assault on Fayetteville’s Dickson Street in July pleaded not guilty this week.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Lorenzo Green, 22, and Kayla Rolle, 20, appeared Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court, where they entered the pleas.

Green is accused of robbing 25-year-old Brandon Blake of Oklahoma City and beating him during the early-morning hours of July 14, leaving Blake with severe lacerations, broken bones and a brain injury.

Rolle reportedly took a photo of Green standing over Blake during the assault in the parking lot of Arsaga's at the Depot.

Green faces charges of aggravated robbery, battery and tampering with physical evidence. Rolle is charged with being an accomplice.

Both are set to appear in court again Nov. 2 before different circuit judges.

Read the full story in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette here.