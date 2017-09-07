5 things to know about Arkansas' rematch with TCU

WHAT'S AT STAKE

After moving into the Top 25 following a season-opening shutout win, TCU faces a difficult return matchup against Arkansas — which defeated the Horned Frogs in double overtime a year ago. The Razorbacks also opened with a convincing victory last week, and they'd like nothing more than to make their own case for a national ranking with a signature early season win.

INDIVIDUAL MATCHUP

Arkansas DL McTelvin Agim vs. TCU QB Kenny Hill. The Horned Frogs signal caller totaled nearly 500 yards of total offense last year against the Razorbacks, including 93 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 286-pound Agim was one of the top freshman in the Southeastern Conference last year, and his pass rush will go a long way if the Razorbacks are to slow Hill the second time around.

POSITION MATCHUP

TCU's defensive front seven vs. Arkansas running backs. The Horned Frogs are so loaded at linebacker that Ty Summers was moved to end a year after ranking second on the team and in the Big 12 with 121 tackles. The quick emergence of true freshman Chase Hayden (120 yards on 14 carries in his debut) and addition of South Carolina transfer David Williams have given the Razorbacks have three solid runners.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: LB Travin Howard. The Horned Frogs had five sacks in their opening 63-0 win over Jackson State. Howard, meanwhile, had 130 tackles last season as a junior and entered this year as a preseason All-Big 12 Conference selection.

Arkansas: QB Austin Allen. The senior accounted for four touchdowns in the Razorbacks win over the Horned Frogs, turning in what was a breakthrough performance in his first year as the starter. Allen played a conservative game in last week's 49-7 win over Florida A&M, but he still completed 14 of 19 despite several dropped passes.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas has won 31 of the last 34 games against TCU, dating back to 1959 when the two schools were members of the Southwest Conference ... Saturday's game will mark the Horned Frogs first appearance in Fayetteville since 1988 ... Hill has played two games against the Razorbacks, last year and while leading Texas A&M to a win over Arkansas in 2014 as a freshman.