Arkansas asks court not to reconsider abortion pill ruling

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas is asking a federal appeals court to not reconsider a panel's decision to clear the way for the state to restrict how the abortion pill is administered.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to deny a request from Planned Parenthood to have the full court review a three-judge panel's ruling vacating a judge's preliminary injunction against the 2015 law.

The measure requires doctors providing the pill to maintain a contract with another physician with admitting privileges at a hospital who agrees to handle any complications. In July, the panel sent the case back to the judge and said the lower court should look into the number of women who would be unduly burdened by the contracting physician requirement.