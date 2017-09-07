Arkansas State University sees enrollment increase

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University's enrollment has increased by 40 more students this year, but the university has less first-time undergraduates and first-year international students.

The Jonesboro Sun reported that the university enrollment for the fall is up to nearly 14,130 compared with the nearly 14,090 students enrolled in fall 2016.

The university has 217 less first-time freshman this year compared to last year. The school's international student enrollment also dropped 75 percent.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said in a statement that the university appreciates "the rise in concurrent, online and graduate students, plus the addition of our new students." But she said the decline in the number of traditional incoming students is an issue that needs to be addressed.