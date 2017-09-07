After search, Arkansas teacher arrested on child porn charges, sheriff's office says

An Arkansas teacher has been arrested on child porn charges after his home was searched by local and federal officials, according to a sheriff's office.

Joseph P. Byrn, 47, of Marion was arrested after property was seized from his residence Thursday morning, the Crittenden County sheriff's office said in a news release.

Federal agencies, such as the Department of Homeland Security, and local law enforcement took part in the search, which was conducted under a federal warrant, the release said.

Byrn is employed as a high school math teacher in the West Memphis School District, Sheriff Mike Allen said.

At this time, authorities do not believe any local children were involved, Allen said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Byrn was booked into Crittenden County jail shortly before 11 a.m. on a charge of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexual involving children.

It's possible Byrn will face federal charges, which will supersede the state charges, Allen said.

The 47-year-old is being held without bail, according to the online jail roster.