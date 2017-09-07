Home / Latest News /
Authorities identify culprit who broke into fair exhibit, sampled best-of-show baked goods
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:02 a.m.
BURTON, Ohio — Authorities have identified a suspect in an Ohio county fair burglary who took a bite out of best-of-show baked goods during the heist.
The Plain Dealer reported that officials say whoever broke into an exhibit at the Geauga County Fair in northeast Ohio last week has a masked face, soft fur and walks on four legs.
Wanted posters are now on display for a raccoon or raccoons that left paw prints on baked goods judged to be the best in show among the more than 1,000 entries submitted at the 195-year-old fair.
Fair Board Director Paul Harris said the raccoon took "a little sample here and a little sample there" from seven of the 11 best-of-show entries, including breads, muffins, scones, pies and a chocolate cake.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities identify culprit who broke into fair exhibit, sampled best-of-show baked goods
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.