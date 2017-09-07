Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, September 07, 2017, 5:52 a.m.

Calendar

This article was published today at 2:21 a.m.

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

SEPTEMBER

7 Saline County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton Event Center. Kyle Abels (501) 765-0534 or kyle.abels@yahoo.com

8-9 Arkansas Trappers Association Fall Convention, Lonoke County Fairgrounds, Lonoke. Doug Henderson (501) 288-3502 or arkansastrappers.org.

9 Hawghunter bass tournament. Ozark Pool, Clear Creek Ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or ark-striper.com.

12 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. get5bass.com

15 Conway Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Alex Smith (918) 407-0288 or smithA123789@hotmail.com

