NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
SEPTEMBER
7 Saline County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton Event Center. Kyle Abels (501) 765-0534 or kyle.abels@yahoo.com
8-9 Arkansas Trappers Association Fall Convention, Lonoke County Fairgrounds, Lonoke. Doug Henderson (501) 288-3502 or arkansastrappers.org.
9 Hawghunter bass tournament. Ozark Pool, Clear Creek Ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673
12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or ark-striper.com.
12 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. get5bass.com
15 Conway Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Alex Smith (918) 407-0288 or smithA123789@hotmail.com
Print Headline: Calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.