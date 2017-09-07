City closes Little Rock venue set to host 2 events, including Booty Bowl, over unsafe conditions

A Little Rock venue set to host a performer Thursday night and a “Booty Bowl” this weekend has been forced to close because of unsafe conditions, according to city building inspectors.

In a statement, the city of Little Rock said Midtown Bar and Grill at 3910 Asher Ave. is not up to code, prompting a notice to be placed on the building.

With cooperation from the building's owner, doors have also been locked to prevent access, officials said.

“We could not stand by and allow citizens to enter an unsafe building,” City Manager Bruce T. Moore said in a statement.

Inspectors noted that the building had no fire alarms or fire extinguishers installed. Ceilings were also reported to be falling in and “improper lighting” was seen inside.

In the kitchen, cooking was done on a stove that had an “improperly installed exhaust hood,” and an extension cord hung from the ceiling within half an inch of the sink faucet, findings show. The cord problem had come up a year before without being properly addressed, the city said.

On Thursday, a performance was scheduled at the business, said Lamor Williams, a city spokesman.

In a Facebook post on musician Billy Dolla Bill Fuller's page Thursday morning, he said: “Midtown tonight.” The performer also goes by King Dolla.

A listing on Facebook shows a Booty Bowl planned from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, also set to feature King Dolla. An open kitchen and drink specials were planned.

“Challenging any twerk team to battle for $$$$ cash prize,” a description for the Booty Bowl states.

It was to be presented by Pause Gang Entertainment, which describes itself as an “entertainment company based around money entertaining the world.”