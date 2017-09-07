Crockett takes dive, loses TD

Damarea Crockett, Missouri's sophomore tailback from Little Rock, was credited with two rushing touchdowns against Missouri State, but it could have been three.

Crockett's 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was called back because he was penalized for celebrating after diving across the goal line into the end zone.

According to the Kansas City Star, Crockett said he wasn't trying to show up the Bears but wanted to make sure he wasn't tackled inside the 5.

"I was running and looking at the big [video board]," Crockett, who rushed 18 times for 202 yards, told the Star. "I saw two guys behind me, and one guy grabs my ankle."

Crockett said he was thinking he had to score because "The No. 1 rule is do not get tackled inside the 5, so I just dove. It was a stupid mistake. I shouldn't have done it."

The officials determined Crockett violated the NCAA celebration rule, which has been in place since 2011 and includes the statement that a player will be penalized for "obviously altering stride as he approaches the opponent's goal line or diving into the end zone."

Missouri was penalized 15 yards -- back to the Missouri State 17 because Crockett took off from the 2 -- and had to settle for a field goal to push its lead to 51-35.

The four-point swing wasn't significant considering Missouri won 72-43, but Tigers Coach Barry Odom said the penalty was a good lesson for his players.

"We've got an opportunity to teach off of that," he said. "I expect my football team to handle that differently moving forward."

Odom was asked during the SEC coaches teleconference whether he believed Crockett's penalty was akin to being given a ticket for speeding for going 72 miles per hour on the interstate.

"I think the rule is what it is," he said. "That's what the officials called."

SUMLIN FOCUSED ON TEAM

First Texas A&M Athletic Director Scott Woodward added to the heat on his football coach, Kevin Sumlin, by saying on the Paul Finebaum Show in June that after three consecutive 8-5 seasons, "Coach Sumlin knows he has to win. He has to win this year. He has to do better than he has done in the past."

Then Tony Buzbee -- a Houston attorney and member of the Texas A&M board of regents -- essentially built his own Aggie bonfire by posting on his Facebook page that Sumlin should be fired after UCLA rallied to beat Texas A&M 45-44 Sunday night after trailing 44-10 in the third quarter.

"I'm sure I may be criticized for this post but I honestly don't care," Buzbee wrote. "I've been on the Board of Regents for the A&M System for almost seven years. During that time, I've not once commented on Kevin Sumlin and his performance during his tenure at our school. I never said a word when he and his agent manipulated a much bigger and longer contract. I said nothing about his arrogance and his mishandling of multiple player controversies. I said nothing when we had multiple awesome recruiting classes, only to see key players leave our school or underperform.

"But tonight I am very disappointed and I have to say this. Kevin Sumlin was out-coached tonight, which isn't new. He recruits well, but can't coach the big games, or the close games. Our players were better tonight. Our players were more talented tonight. But our coaches were dominated on national TV, yet again. I'm only one vote on the Board of Regents but when the time comes my vote will be that Kevin Sumlin needs to GO.

"In my view he should go now. We owe it to our school and our players. We can do better."

Sumlin said Tuesday at his weekly news conference he's not happy, either, but that he's not worried about what others are saying about his job performance.

"People are frustrated," he said. "I'm frustrated about a lot of things. I'm not real happy. I'm sure there are a lot of things being said about this program.

"Our focus is on us. That never changes. I'm not in the business of really paying attention to anything outside this program, or comments good or bad. I don't really have time to get involved in things that are said about the program or about me."

Sumlin, who is 44-22 in his sixth season with the Aggies, would be owed a $10 million buyout if he's fired.

Charles Schwartz, the chairman of the Texas A&M board of regents, told ESPN that Buzbee is entitled to his opinion.

"I support his right to comment," Schwartz said. "I personally don't make any comments about personnel decisions at Texas A&M University system. In this particular case, we have an athletic director, Scott Woodward, whom I have confidence in, who makes decisions about coaching responsibilities at all of our athletic endeavors. The board of regents doesn't make hiring or firing decisions for anybody other than the chancellor of the system."

SUDDEN IMPACT AT LSU

LSU played 17 true freshmen in the Tigers' 27-0 victory over BYU. It's believed to be the most true freshmen ever to play in a season for LSU, surpassing the 15 who played in 2000 during Nick Saban's first season as coach.

Four freshmen started for LSU against BYU: guard Saahdiq Charles, linebackers K'Lavon Chaisson and Tyler Taylor, and free safety Grant Delpit.

"I feel like this is one of the best freshman classes that I have ever been around," LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said. "I thought they were going to play well. Actually, I thought they were going to make a few more mistakes than they did.

"But it did not seem like they did. They answered the bell."

LUCKY 13 FOR VOLS

Tennessee's 42-41 victory over Georgia Tech improved the Vols to 13-7 in overtime games and moved them ahead of the Arkansas Razorbacks for the most overtime victories.

The Razorbacks are 12-6 in overtime games, including a 41-38 loss to the Vols in six overtimes in 2002.

SIX TIMES SEVEN

Missouri junior quarterback Drew Lock threw seven touchdown passes against Missouri State to tie an SEC record he now shares with five other players, including former Razorback Brandon Allen.

Allen had been the most recent SEC player with seven touchdown passes, against Mississippi State in 2015.

Other SEC players with seven touchdown passes are Florida's Terry Dean against New Mexico State in 1994; Kentucky's Tim Couch against Indiana in 1997 and Louisville in 1998; Florida's Doug Johnson against Central Michigan in 1997; and Tennessee's Erik Ainge against Kentucky in 2007.

GUS ON STIDHAM

Sophomore Jarrett Stidham had solid numbers in his debut as Auburn's starting quarterback, but he didn't look like a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Stidham, a heralded transfer from Baylor who is expected to help the Tigers be SEC and national title contenders, completed 14 of 24 passes for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns with 1 interception in the Tigers' 41-7 victory over Georgia Southern.

"I thought he did a whole lot of good things," Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn said. "Really the biggest thing that stood out to me was him just needing experience. A guy who hasn't played in 600 days or something like that."

Stidham was making his fourth college start and playing in his 11th game. He had three starts in 1o games as a freshman at Baylor in 2015.

"He's extremely tough on himself, which is usually a sign of a really good quarterback," Malzahn said. "I expect him to play better this week."

TWO-MINUTE DRILL

• Florida has moved its game against Northern Colorado to 11 a.m. Saturday from 6:30 p.m. because of the weather threat from Hurricane Irma.

• LSU's defense never allowed BYU to take a snap in Tigers' territory. The Cougars didn't get past the 47.

• Alabama Coach Nick Saban improved to 19-12 against teams ranked in the AP top five with the No. 1 Crimson Tide's victory over No. 3 Florida State last week. Saban is 13-6 against top five teams at Alabama.

• Place-kicker Daniel Carlson hit two field goals and five extra points against Georgia Southern to become Auburn's all-time leading scorer with 365 points. He broke the record of 363 scored by Wes Byrum from 2007-2010.

SEC TOP TO BOTTOM

Rank;record;comment

1;Alabama;1-0;Defense as good as ever against FSU

2;LSU;1-0;Shut out BYU in season opener

3;Auburn;1-0;Looking to take down Clemson

4;Georgia;1-0;Making first visit to Notre Dame

5;Tennessee;1-0;Outlasted Georgia Tech in double OT

6;South Carolina;1-0;Big victory over North Carolina State

7;Arkansas;1-0;Chance to make statement vs. TCU

8;Texas A&M;0-1;Sumlin's seat is red hot

9;Florida;0-1;Gators could use Spurrier as consultant

10;Vanderbilt;1-0;Convincing victory at Middle Tennessee State

11;Kentucky;1-0;Payback for last season's loss to Southern Miss

12;Mississippi State;1-0;Taking on Skip Holtz this week

13;Ole Miss;1-0;Matt Luke auditioning for full-time job

14;Missouri;1-0;Good offense, bad defense

PLAYER TO WATCH

Georgia true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm will start at Notre Dame on Saturday with sophomore Jacob Eason out with a knee injury he suffered against Appalachian State.

Fromm went into the Appalachian State game on Georgia's third series when Eason sprained a ligament in his left knee. The Bulldogs won 31-10 as Fromm completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and 1 touchdown.

"I don't feel like we lost a step with confidence and our ability to play good because we knew that Jake Fromm was completely capable of leading this team," Georgia fullback Christian Payne told the Athens Banner. "Yeah, he's young and everything, but I feel the way he goes about handling his business is like a vet. It's like he's been here for four or five years."

Eason, who started 12 games last season, may not be out too long.

"We expect a full recovery this season," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart told reporters. "It'll be week to week."

Bulldogs senior quarter Brice Ramsey is now the team's No. 2 quarterback. He threw two passes last week, both of which were interceptions.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Auburn at Clemson

WHEN 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN)

WHERE Kyle Clemson Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

RECORDS Auburn 1-0, Clemson 1-0

RANKINGS Auburn No. 13 in AP poll. Clemson No. 3

LINE Clemson favored by 4½ points

Auburn gets to play in Death Valley twice this season. First the Clemson version on Saturday night, then at LSU on Oct. 14.

Auburn opened with a 41-7 victory over Georgia Southern, but voters in the AP poll apparently weren't impressed as they dropped the Tigers a spot from No. 12 to No. 13 in this week's poll. If Auburn pulls the road upset against the defending national champions, the Tigers figure to move up considerably.

"This game will really show where we're at right now," Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn said. "It will be a good measuring stick."

Auburn is trying to end Clemson's winning streak against SEC teams at three games. Last season, Clemson beat Auburn 19-13, South Carolina 56-7 and Alabama 35-31.

Auburn and Clemson first played in 1899 when Auburn won 34-0 at home. The teams have played 49 times, with Auburn holding a 34-14-4 edge, including a 20-game winning streak between 1952 and 2010. Clemson has won the past three meetings.

BY THE NUMBERS

3-0 -- SEC teams vs. ACC teams last week with Alabama beating Florida State, South Carolina beating North Carolina State and Tennessee beating Georgia Tech. ACC teams went 10-4 against the SEC last season.

233 -- Ole Miss record for receiving yards set by A.J. Brown in the Rebels' 47-27 victory over South Alabama. Brown broke the previous mark of 210 yards set by Eddie Small in a 49-7 victory over Vanderbilt in 1993.

1989 -- Last time Florida had opened the season with a loss before Michigan beat the Gators 33-17. Ole Miss beat Florida 24-19 to open the 1989 season.

OVERHEARD

"Everyone was saying, 'Hey, congratulations Coach,' but it's not about me, it's about those kids in there. They've been through a lot, and I'm really proud of the effort they showed."

-- Matt Luke, Ole Miss interim coach, after the Rebels beat South Alabama 47-27.

"Well, the good thing is we don't have to play another Triple-Option football team."

-- Tennessee Coach Butch Jones after Georgia Tech had 535 rushing yards against the Vols.

"I don't really know anything about them, and I don't really care. Just my main thing is let's put them pads on and let's go to work."

-- Georgia safety Dominick Sanders when asked what he knows about Notre Dame's history. The Bulldogs play the Fighting Irish on Saturday.

Sports on 09/07/2017