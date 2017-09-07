Home / Latest News /
Dozens of students detained, screened after beer found at prep football game
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:12 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
RANDOLPH, N.J. — A school official says dozens of students were detained and ordered to undergo blood and urine testing after a can of beer was discovered at a New Jersey high school football game.
Randolph Superintendent Jennifer Fano said in a letter posted on the district's website that the can was found Friday night near a student section of the bleachers at Randolph High School.
The students were pulled from the stands and their parents were called so they could be screened for alcohol. Students who refused the screening face suspension under school district policy.
Fano said investigators are reviewing video posted on social media of students drinking before the game.
Fano has apologized to the students who tested negative. She said the school board would pay for the cost of testing those students.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Dozens of students detained, screened after beer found at prep football game
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
TravisBickle says... September 7, 2017 at 3:28 p.m.
ONE can of beer??!! They're all going to hell!!!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.