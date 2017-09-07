Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

LAKE MAUMELLE Black bass are biting on buzzbaits, drop-shot, jigs, crankbaits, wacky rig worms, spinnerbaits and Sweet Beaver. Best places to find them are 10-15 feet off the weeds by about 10 feet deep in the shallow water during dusk time and at dawn. You can also find them tailing just below the white bass chasing the shad, about 12-18 feet in the deep water. White bass are schooling at east end and some are in the Midwest portion. They are coming up for a shorter period and moving quickly. Use Rooster Tails, CC Spoons and deep-diving Bandits and Bombers. Crappie are stacked around channel and brush piles and are being caught on crappie minnows and Tennessee shad jigs. ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) White bass are very good early in the day and late in the evening on jetty tips where you have schooling shad. Fish a 3-inch crankbait in shad or pearl color. Fish are averaging 1-2 pounds. Kentucky bass are biting over the tops of jetties. Use a Fat Rap in shad color, crank down and hit the top of the jetty, then let it float back up. Black bass are good early in the morning on jitterbugs in black. Bream are good around grass on riprap and in the shallow backwater. They are biting crickets. Float the bait about 2 feet deep. Catfish are on the front side of jetties. Use a worm and skipjack, and combo fish where the rock meets sand. DEGRAY LAKE Bass fishing is good near shad in shallow water. Look for schooling fish early in the morning along the south side between the dam and Point 6, at Point 10 and Ozan Point. Fish can be found all along the state park between Caddo Bend and the marina. Look for “breaking” fish and throw most any topwater lure as close as possible to the “break.” Natural shad is best in the clear water. Crappie are being caught between Edgewood and Shouse Ford over brush in 18-25 feet of water. Fish a 2-inch Kalin’s Grub in Tennessee Shad. Small hybrids and white bass are schooling at mid-lake in the vicinity of Point 10, Ozan Point and the mouth of Brushy Creek. Look for schooling “breaking” fish early in the morning and throw small topwater lures along with 3-inch swimbaits. When the school goes down you can get a few more fish by working a jigging spoon deeper under the fish.