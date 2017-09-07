Fister sharp, Bradley homers as Sox beat Jays

RED SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 1

BOSTON -- Doug Fister has quickly gone from a pitcher looking for a big league job right into being a key starter for a team chasing a division title.

Fister gave up 1 run over 7 innings, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a 2-run home run and drove in 3 runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Wednesday night, a day after the teams played a 19-inning marathon.

The Red Sox claimed Fister, 33, in June after he opted out of a Class AAA contract and was released by the Los Angeles Angels. In the last couple weeks, he's clearly been Boston's best starter.

"To say that when we got him from the Angels that he would be running a streak of starts consecutively like he is, no -- he's surpassed the initial expectation," Red Sox Manager John Farrell said. "He's doing a great job."

It was the second consecutive victory for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who moved four games ahead of the second-place Yankees. New York's game at Baltimore was rained out.

Playing just 18 hours after completing a 3-2 victory that lasted six hours and ended on Hanley Ramirez's bloop single, the Red Sox took charge with a four-run fourth that was capped by Bradley's home run.

Fister (5-7) allowed 4 hits, struck out 9 and walked 3, improving to 3-1 in his last four starts with a 1.50 ERA.

"It's definitely a fun time of year, being anxious for what might come," he said. "I just continually work hard each and every day."

Joe Biagini (3-10) was tagged for 5 runs in 3 1/3 innings.

With rain starting to fall when the Red Sox came to the plate in the fourth, Xander Bogaerts halted a 3-for-33 stretch by lining an opposite field RBI triple and scored on Rafael Devers' single. Bradley then belted his home run into Boston's bullpen, making it 5-1.

Biagini didn't waste time analyzing his outing.

"Bad. That's a short answer for you," he said.

TWINS 10, RAYS 6 Eduardo Escobar had three hits and three RBI, Brian Dozier and Ehire Adrianza both homered, and Minnesota beat host Tampa Bay.

ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 1 Sean Manaea pitched six-plus innings of shutout ball and Khris Davis homered as Oakland snapped a season-high eight-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

ROYALS 13, TIGERS 2 Salvador Perez homered twice as Kansas City broke open a close game to rout host Detroit.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 1 Carlos Carrasco allowed three hits in a complete game, giving visiting Cleveland its 14th consecutive victory, this one over Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 7, BREWERS 1 Rookie Luis Castillo struck out 10 in his final start of the season, Zack Cozart and Jose Peraza homered, and host Cincinnati completed a three-game sweep of Milwaukee.

CUBS 1, PIRATES 0 Alex Avila knocked an RBI triple in the ninth inning, capping a duel between Jose Quintana and Gerrit Cole and lifting visiting Chicago over Pittsburgh.

METS 6, PHILLIES 3 (6) Robert Gsellman pitched well in a winning return from the minors and Travis d'Arnaud homered to help host New York beat Philadelphia in a game shortened to six innings because of rain.

NATIONALS 8, MARLINS 1 Gio Gonzalez and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and visiting Washington beat Miami for the eighth consecutive time.

GIANTS 11, ROCKIES 3 Joe Panik completed a torrid series with five more hits and Johnny Cueto threw five effective innings, helping San Francisco beat host Colorado to snap a 10-game skid against the Rockies at Coors Field.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 12-4, BRAVES 8-5 Elvis Andrus drove in three runs with four hits, including a home run, and visiting Texas beat Atlanta to spoil the major league debut of Luiz Gohara in the first game of a doubleheader. Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double during Atlanta's five-run second inning against Cole Hamels and the Braves held off a rally to beat Texas in the second game.

