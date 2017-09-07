Police Beat

'Deposit' reported taken by gunman

A man told Little Rock police that someone brandished a gun during a robbery Tuesday morning outside a shopping center on the city's south side.

According to a report, the robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at 8824 Geyer Springs Road, the listed address for a Cricket Wireless retailer.

The 37-year-old victim told officers that he was walking to his vehicle with the store's "daily deposit" when a man approached in a white four-door car.

The robber wore a black beanie hat and reportedly said that he "knew [the victim] had money" before robbing him. The report did not list what was taken.

Police said the robber then backed out onto Geyer Springs Road and fled north on the road.

Officers searched the nearby area and reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business but were unable to find the robber. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Woman says men hit her, took cars

A group of men attacked a woman in North Little Rock early Monday and took her car, which contained keys to another vehicle that also was later stolen, according to a police report.

Officers arrived shortly after 3 a.m. at an address in the 800 block of Beech Street, where the 24-year-old woman said about six men in a white Crown Victoria had pulled up to her while she was dropping off some friends.

The men hit her, dragged her across the road and took her 2010 white Pontiac G6, she told police.

In the report, officers noted that the 24-year-old had swelling and cuts on her face and head, and abrasions on her skin from being dragged. Her arms, knees, elbows and face were bleeding, but she refused medical treatment, police said.

The woman told police that she recognized three of the men as being from her neighborhood.

The woman told police that a gun and keys to another vehicle -- a 2005 Chevrolet Impala -- were inside the Pontiac. She later called police to say that the Impala had been taken from her residence, according to the report.

Officers burst in, find woman shot

Authorities have identified a woman who was found shot and seriously hurt in the kitchen of a North Little Rock home early Sunday.

Officers were called around 3:45 a.m. to an address in the 1800 block of North Maple Street, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said a woman called for help but a man took her phone, told authorities that everything was OK and hung up.

At the residence's screen door, officers listened to several people talking inside for about 30 seconds before hearing a man yell at a woman that he was going to "knock you out."

Then, believing the woman was in "imminent danger," police entered the house and found three men, including one with scratches on his face, the report states.

An officer grabbed the scratched man, later identified as 36-year-old Stephen Buford, by the arm and tried to place him in handcuffs, according to police. The man pushed past the officer and fled to some stairs toward the front door, reports said.

Authorities said the officer and the man fell down the stairs, then both made their way outside. Buford was eventually arrested after a struggle, according to police.

Three people were questioned before officers found a woman lying on the kitchen floor with a single gunshot wound in her right hip.

The woman was identified in the report as Shavonya Oliver, 36.

A witness said Buford was playing with a gun, believing that it was an air-soft gun, while "everyone was arguing about politics," according to the report.

Oliver was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Springhill, where medical personnel said she had "extensive internal wounds," according to reports. Her condition Wednesday evening was not known.

Buford was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment of superficial cuts, police said. When he was released from the hospital, he was taken to the Pulaski County jail.

Buford faces charges of first-degree battery, second-degree battery, fleeing, possession of firearm by certain persons and refusal to submit to arrest. He remained in the jail as of Wednesday evening.

Records show Buford was named in active warrants out of North Little Rock and was convicted of felony burglary in 2014.

