Hogs-Sooners set Thanksgiving afternoon time

— Arkansas' game against Oklahoma on Thanksgiving Day will begin at 4 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.

The game, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 23, is scheduled as part of the Phil Knight Invitational at Moda Center in Portland, Ore. The Razorbacks will play three games at the event.

Arkansas-Oklahoma is matched with a game between North Carolina and Portland. The winners of the Day 1 games will play Friday, Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m on ESPN, while the losers will play Friday at 5 p.m. on ESPN3.com.

The winner's bracket game will run head-to-head with Arkansas' football game against Missouri, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.

TV details for the final day of the Phil Knight Invitational have not been announced.