Little Rock teen accused of crashing stolen vehicle, fleeing from police

A Little Rock teen was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he fled police in a stolen vehicle, crashed it and ran away, authorities said.

William Lee Woodley, 18, of Little Rock was arrested around 3:45 p.m. west of Boyle Park in the 3200 block of Wynne Street, according to a police report.

Authorities said Woodley tried to flee from officers in a vehicle reported to have been stolen and later crashed it in Union Park at 36th and Potter streets. He then ran from the scene while carrying a red backpack, police said.

Woodley was spotted on Wynne Street about four blocks away toting a similar backpack, police said. A pistol was found inside the bag, the report said.

Woodley faces two counts of theft by receiving, fleeing and carrying a prohibited weapon.

He was booked into the Pulaski County jail, and he remained there Thursday morning without bail.

A court date is scheduled for Thursday.