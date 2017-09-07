Home / Latest News /
Little Rock teen accused of crashing stolen vehicle, fleeing from police
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:28 a.m.
A Little Rock teen was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he fled police in a stolen vehicle, crashed it and ran away, authorities said.
William Lee Woodley, 18, of Little Rock was arrested around 3:45 p.m. west of Boyle Park in the 3200 block of Wynne Street, according to a police report.
Authorities said Woodley tried to flee from officers in a vehicle reported to have been stolen and later crashed it in Union Park at 36th and Potter streets. He then ran from the scene while carrying a red backpack, police said.
Woodley was spotted on Wynne Street about four blocks away toting a similar backpack, police said. A pistol was found inside the bag, the report said.
Woodley faces two counts of theft by receiving, fleeing and carrying a prohibited weapon.
He was booked into the Pulaski County jail, and he remained there Thursday morning without bail.
A court date is scheduled for Thursday.
YoungHog says... September 7, 2017 at 8:41 a.m.
KEEP THIS THUG LOCKED UP.. forget 1st offense stuff.. GET LAWS like NEW York and this will stop fairly quickly
