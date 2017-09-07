Man accused of sexually assaulting woman on Arkansas trail

An Arkansas man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted while walking on a trail earlier this week, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The victim told officers that she was walking on a trail near the wastewater plant on Northeast A Street in Bentonville on Tuesday when a male assailant approached her and grabbed her buttocks, the newspaper reported, citing a news release from the city's Police Department.

The man reportedly fled to a nearby four-door sedan and drove off, but the woman was able to get the car's license plate number.

Police later identified Brian Lee Snyder, 33, of Bella Vista as the attacker, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Snyder was booked into the Benton County jail Wednesday night on a second-degree sexual assault charge, records show. As of Thursday morning, he remained there with no bail set.