Thursday, September 07, 2017, 2:24 p.m.

Police: Man arrested in Arkansas after woman tells police he impregnated her teen daughter

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:19 p.m.

PHOTO BY POPE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Cristobal Reyes, 31, of Memphis, Tenn.

A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday after an Arkansas woman told police he impregnated her 15-year-old daughter, authorities said.

On Aug. 25, Russellville police officers were sent to a home after getting a report of a rape, according to a news release. Officers spoke with the mother of a 15-year-old girl, who said her daughter was pregnant.

The mother said the teen became pregnant after having sex with Cristobal Reyes of Memphis. The two had met online, the release said.

Reyes was interviewed Monday and arrested on charges of Internet stalking of a child and fourth-degree sexual assault.

He is being held at the Pope County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond, according to the online inmate roster. His last name appears as Reyes-Perez on the roster.

A court date is scheduled for Oct. 16.

rubythecat96gmailcom says... September 7, 2017 at 1:27 p.m.

mamas don't let your babies on the internet without supervision. Please watch your kids !

