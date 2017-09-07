FOOTBALL

Bennett alleges targeting

Defensive end Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks said he was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by police in Las Vegas after the Mayweather-McGregor fight, he reported on Twitter on Wednesday. After the fight on Aug. 26, Bennett said he heard what he thought was the sound of gunshots and began running, along with dozens of other people. Bennett said the police singled him out, ordered him to the ground and held a gun to his head. Bennett said an officer "forcefully jammed his knee" into his back. He said he was handcuffed so tightly that his fingers went numb. Bennett said he was "terrified" and wondered if he would see his children again. According to Bennett, he was released after officers realized he was "not a thug, common criminal or ordinary black man, but Michael Bennett, a famous professional football player." Bennett attributed his detention to the fact that he is black. "Las Vegas police officers singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time," he wrote. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the incident. In a separate news release Wednesday, it was announced that Bennett has retained Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris and is considering legal options, including filing a federal civil-rights lawsuit.

Eye injury serious

New York Jets safety Rontez Miles will be out against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday while continuing to recover from a serious eye injury. Coach Todd Bowles announced Wednesday that Miles broke the orbital bone in two places around his right eye in the Jets' second preseason game at Detroit on Aug. 19. Miles' injury had been previously characterized by Bowles as an eye laceration. Miles said he was poked in the eye by a Lions offensive lineman, causing it to bleed profusely. X-rays revealed the fractures and he had surgery to repair the injuries. Miles said he couldn't open his eye for several minutes after being hit and worried about his long-term vision. His eye is still slightly swollen with a little bruising. He said he's feeling better and is getting close to returning.

BASEBALL

Cards acquire Nicasio

The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio from Philadelphia in exchange for minor league infielder Eliezer Alvarez. Nicasio, 31, had joined the Phillies last week on a waiver claim from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 3-5 with a 2.79 ERA in a National League-leading 67 games this season. Nicasio has struck out 61 batters in 61.1 innings of work this season, walked 18 and held opponents to a .218 average. The Cardinals entered Wednesday just three games out of the NL wild-card lead and four games back in the NL Central. Nicasio is a free agent at the end of the season and would not be eligible for postseason play. In 260 career games (82 starts), the Dominican is 35-37 with a 4.60 ERA in 618.2 innings pitched.

Pedroia: What fuss?

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia said he doesn't think he did anything wrong when he tried to steal signs from the New York Yankees. Pedroia, 34, said Wednesday that he's been doing that in baseball since junior high school. Pedroia and several teammates were accused of using an Apple Watch to relay signals of opposing catchers. Baseball has no rules against stealing signs, but doesn't allow the use of technology in the endeavor. On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that the AL East-leading Red Sox admitted to Major League Baseball that they used the watch to relay the signals to Boston players. The allegations were levied by the Yankees to MLB. Pedroia said players know that stealing signs is part of the game and doesn't understand why there's been such a fuss. Red Sox Manager John Farrell said Major League Baseball is investigating the claim and has no idea how long it will take.

SOCCER

Qualifier to be replayed

FIFA has ordered that a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal be replayed after the referee awarded a penalty for a non-existent handball and was banned for life for match manipulation. FIFA said the game, which South Africa won 2-1 in November last year, will be replayed this November. It said it made the decision to order a replay after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the life ban for the referee in question, Joseph Lamptey of Ghana. FIFA found Lamptey guilty of breaching the rule relating to "unlawfully influencing match results." He gave a penalty for a non-existent handball against Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the game in Polokwane, South Africa. Replays clearly showed the ball struck Koulibaly's knee and then dropped to the ground. South Africa scored the penalty and went on to win the qualifier -- its only victory so far in the final round of qualifiers in Africa. A different result could have a big impact on the South Africa-Senegal group. Senegal trails joint-leaders Burkina Faso and Cape Verde by a point. FIFA said the game will be replayed in the November international window, with the exact date yet to be decided.

GOLF

Lefty on U.S. team

Phil Mickelson has been selected as a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup and will be on a U.S. team for the 23rd consecutive time. Anirban Lahiri of India was picked to play for the International team for the second time, and it might be just as meaningful. U.S. captain Steve Stricker used his two picks on Mickelson and Charley Hoffman, who was narrowly bumped out of the top 10 automatic qualifiers in the final week. Mickelson tied for sixth at the TPC Boston on Monday to finish at No. 15 in the Presidents Cup standings. Mickelson was No. 30 when picked for the 2015 team. The surprise was International captain Nick Price taking Lahiri, who missed a short putt on the 18th hole in 2015 that proved pivotal in the Americans winning. Price also selected Emiliano Grillo of Argentina.

MOTOR SPORTS

3 teams punished

NASCAR handed out punishments to three top teams Wednesday for violations that included Denny Hamlin's winning cars in his weekend sweep at Darlington and the No. 88 of Dale Earnhardt Jr. NASCAR said Hamlin's cars in both the Cup and Xfinity races violated rear suspension rules. Cup crew chief Mike Wheeler was suspended two races, fined $50,000 and Hamlin was stripped of five playoff points, though the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will still make NASCAR's postseason. Earnhardt crew chief Greg Ives was suspended one race and fined $20,000 for two loose lug nuts found after the Cup race. Hendrick Motorsports said Travis Mack will replace Ives. In the Xfinity Series, Hamlin crew chief Eric Phillips was suspended two races and fined $25,000. Team Penske's second-place car of Joey Logano also violated the suspension rule and his crew chief, Greg Erwin, was fined $25,000 and suspended two races.

MISCELLANEOUS

Radio's Carton arrested

Authorities said New York sports radio host Craig Carton was arrested Wednesday and faces fraud charges for engaging in a ticket-selling scam after accumulating gambling debts. Conspiracy and securities fraud charges were unsealed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday against the host of WFAN-AM's Boomer and Carton show. In a civil case, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Carton and others in mid-2016 solicited investments in ticket reselling enterprises after he accrued millions of dollars' worth of gambling-related debts. Carton, 48, who lives in Manhattan, has hosted the sports-themed radio program broadcast on WFAN since 2007 with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason. Carton was not on the air Wednesday. It was unclear who will represent Carton in court. CBS, which owns WFAN, said in its story about Carton's arrest that it is cooperating with authorities. Carton posted $500,000 bond at a hearing Wednesday and was released.

Sports on 09/07/2017