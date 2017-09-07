Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Cat with 17-inch tail among entries in latest edition of Guinness World Records
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:07 p.m.
NEW YORK — A long-tailed cat, an octogenarian bodybuilder and a 5-inch long eyelash are included in the latest edition of Guinness World Records.
The 2018 version of the chronicle of extraordinary feats and features was released Thursday.
The honorees include a cat from Ferndale, Mich., named Cygnus that boasts a tail that stretches more than 17 inches. It set the world record for longest tail on a domestic cat.
A Chinese woman has set the record for world's longest eyelash, at nearly 5 inches.
An 83-year-old great-grandfather from Los Angeles has been named the world's oldest bodybuilder.
This is the 63rd edition of the Guinness book.
