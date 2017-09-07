Home / Latest News /
Police identify man found dead on stairwell behind Little Rock health club
This article was published today at 4:34 p.m.
Police on Thursday identified a man who was found dead behind a Little Rock health club last month.
The department said Andre Bolton, 38, was found dead the evening of Aug. 23 on an outdoor stairwell behind Clubhaus Fitness at 1207 Rebsamen Park Road. A employee of the health club was taking out the trash when he found Bolton’s body about 8:40 p.m.
Police spokesman officer Steve Moore said Thursday that Bolton was homeless. Moore said Bolton's body was badly decomposed, and his cause of death had not been determined.
Investigators do not suspect foul play in Bolton's death.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police identify man found dead on stairwell behind Little Rock health club
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.