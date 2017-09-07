Home / Latest News /
Prosecutors: 15-year-old girl held for 29 days, raped, tied up
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:54 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota teenager held captive for 29 days before she escaped and swam in a lake to safety had been repeatedly raped, locked in a closet, bound by zip ties and shoved into a duffel bag during the ordeal.
Charges filed Thursday allege 32-year-old Thomas Barker kidnapped the 15-year-old Aug. 8 by tricking her into thinking he needed help. The girl, who escaped Tuesday, knew Barker as her friend's dad.
Prosecutors say Barker drove her to a home in rural western Minnesota and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. Twenty-year-old Steven Powers and 31-year-old Joshua Holby also face charges.
The Associated Press typically does not name sexual assault victims.
