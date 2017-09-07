Firm behind state's 1st 2 Saltgrass Steak House locations switches order of openings in central Arkansas

Developers behind two planned Saltgrass Steak House locations in central Arkansas have switched the order of opening.

Jeff Cantwell, executive vice president for development at Saltgrass’ parent company, Landry’s Inc., said that the Little Rock restaurant is now slated to open “this winter” at 10 Anglers Way. That is west of the Outlets of Little Rock and north of Bass Pro Shops.

The Sherwood location at 6040 Warden Road, just off U.S. 67, meanwhile, is now scheduled to open in “early 2018,” Cantwell said in a statement.

Cantwell previously had the opening periods in reverse order when he spoke to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter in August.

Saltgrass has locations in several states, including Texas, Colorado, Missouri, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

According to Landry's website, the Little Rock location is already looking to hire a dining room manager.