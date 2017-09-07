Scores on college entrance exam dip

Arkansas' average ACT score for the high school Class of 2017 fell precipitously from 20.2 in 2016 to 19.4, a 0.8-point drop that state education leaders attribute to the state's new practice of offering the test to all public school 11th-graders regardless of their college-going plans.

Arkansas is now one of 17 states in which 100 percent of public school students are given the opportunity to take, at no charge, the college-entrance exam that is scored on a scale of 1 to 36 with 36 being the top score.

The number of test-takers in Arkansas increased by 6,331 in the Class of 2017, for a new high of 34,451 public and private school test-takers. The number of tests taken came to 28,120 for the Class of 2016.

"The ACT results for the 2017 public school graduating class represent a new baseline for Arkansas, as this is the first time the statewide administration of the exam is reflected in the scores for the graduating class," state Education Commissioner Johnny Key, said late Wednesday.

The scores are a measure of students' readiness for college, including whether they need remedial courses or qualify for scholarships.

Eleventh-graders in 2015-16, who made up the 2017 graduating class, were the first students in the state's universal ACT administration. Students can take the ACT college entrance exam up to a dozen times over the course of their school careers. The ACT uses the results from the last ACT exam taken by a student -- be it in 10th, 11th or 12th grades -- to compile its annual graduating class report.

Key acknowledged that the 2017 scores reveal the need to improve student achievement.

"As we increase opportunities for students to assess their readiness before graduation," he said, "we recognize we still have work to do to ensure every student graduates from high school ready for college, career and community engagement."

Maria Markham, director of the Arkansas Department of Higher Education, praised the state Board of Education for enacting the universal ACT for high school juniors, calling it "an incredible opportunity."

"High school students taking the ACT as juniors get a small glimpse of the academic expectations beyond high school and a chance to challenge themselves," said Markham, who also noted that students who do not score as well as they hope on the ACT are not shut out of college. Colleges and universities can base admission and placement on a variety of measures, she said.

Nationally, the ACT composite score -- the combination of the subject area tests -- for the 2017 class rose to 21.0. That is up from 20.8 last year and matches the national composite score from both 2014 and 2015.

A total of 2,030,038 members of the Class of 2017 -- 60 percent of the U. S. high school graduating class -- took the college entrance exam. In contrast to the trend in Arkansas, the national percentage of ACT test takers in the Class of 2017 dropped from 64 percent to 60 percent.

Like the composite score, the average scores for each of the different subject area tests were lower for Arkansas' Class of 2017 as compared with preceding classes, and the subject area scores were below the national averages.

Arkansas' average score for English was 18.9, down from 19.8 in 2016. The average score for reading was 19.7, down from 20.7 a year ago. The average for math was 19, down from 19.6 for the Class of 2016, and for science, 19.5, down from 20.2 in the previous class.

In Pulaski County, the state's most populous county, the Pulaski County Special and North Little Rock districts reported composite score declines while the Little Rock School District bucked the trend with an increase -- going from 18.2 last year to 18.6.

The Little Rock district also showed gains in all tested subject areas. However, the number of tested students in the Little Rock district actually dropped from 1,436 to 1,382.

In the Pulaski Special district, the composite score dropped from 19.5 to 18.3, while the number of students tested increased from 655 to 826

In North Little Rock, the composite score dropped from 17.9 to 17.8 between the Classes of 2016 and 2017. The number of student test takers rose slightly from 590 to 614.

In Jacksonville/North Pulaski's first year of operation, the composite score was 16.9. A total of 192 students were tested.

Leaders at the Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, said Wednesday that the universal ACT testing program offers great advantages.

"We love that Arkansas is giving every student the opportunity to get a picture of his/her readiness for college and careers, and doing it early enough that students can use the information when making decisions," Sarah McKenzie, executive director of the Office for Education Policy, posted Wednesday in a blog in anticipation of the results.

"Don't freak out -- Arkansas is headed in the right direction by increasing access to ... the ACT, " McKenzie said.

"We shouldn't get worked up on the overall drop," Gary Ritter, founder of the Office for Education Policy echoed in an interview. "The overall drop is based on far more students taking it."

The number of test-takers who took less than the core of college preparatory courses nearly doubled in the 2017 class, from 3,600 to about 6,300, Ritter said. He also noted that the drop in scores was less severe -- about a half point -- for the 2017 graduates who took more college preparatory courses.

"That means that this mandatory 11th grade taking the test is encouraging kids to take the test who might not have taken it before," he said, adding later that the ACT college entrance exam is the singular test in Arkansas that matters for a student's future.

Student results on the ACT can result in avoiding remedial courses in college, becoming eligible for college scholarships or showing competencies for workforce certifications and employment, McKenzie added.

McKenzie added that students who took the test because of the universal administration maybe were not inclined to take the test more than once in an effort to raise their scores and effectively boost the state results.

Kimberly Friedman, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Education, said that the average composite score of 2017 Arkansas graduates who took the test two or more times was 21.1, compared with 16.5 for graduates who took the test one time.

McKenzie and Ritter praised the state's universal ACT testing program for providing a fairer comparison of student achievement among school districts. Some districts were reluctant to test all students out of concern that they would compare poorly with other districts that tested only select students.

"This new policy gets rid of that perverse incentive," Ritter said. "The schools don't have a choice so the best incentive now -- if they are worried about the public accountability of these scores being shared district by district -- the incentives point schools in the direction of doing whatever they can to help kids get good at taking the ACT by 11th grade. That means the accountability system is pushing us in the direction we would want to move if we were just trying to make educationally sound decisions for kids."

Besides Arkansas, some of the other states in which all 2017 graduates had the opportunity to take the ACT and their composite scores were Alabama, 19.2; Kentucky, 20; Louisiana,19.5; Mississippi, 18.6; Missouri, 20.4; North Carolina, 19.1; and Tennessee, 19.8.

In addition to reporting just test results, the ACT provides data annually on students' likelihood of success in college.

The ACT's "College Readiness Benchmarks," are the scores on the different subject area tests that indicate a student's 50 percent chance of earning a B or better, or a 75 percent chance of earning a C or better, in the corresponding college courses. In English, that ACT benchmark score is an 18 on the 1 to 36 scale. On the reading and math tests, the benchmark score is 22. In science the score is 23.

Just 16 percent of Arkansas test-takers and 27 percent of test-takers nationally met all four of the College Readiness Benchmarks, according to ACT.

Forty-two percent of the Arkansas test-takers and 33 percent of test-takers nationally met none of the readiness benchmarks.

Arkansas students were most likely to meet the readiness benchmark in English -- 53 percent, down from 60 percent in 2016. Thirty-six percent met the benchmark in reading, down from 40 percent a year ago. Twenty-seven percent met the benchmark in math, down from 32 percent a year ago and 25 percent met the benchmark score in science, down from 30 percent in the 2016 class.

Nationally, test-takers were most likely to meet the Benchmark in English, 61 percent. Forty-seven percent met the mark in Reading, 41 percent in math and 37 percent in science, according to ACT data.

Charisse Childers, director of the Arkansas Department of Career Education, said in a statement jointly issued by three state agencies, that her department offers multiple resources to help students with ACT testing and post-high school education that can lead to high-paying, in-demand jobs.

Those resources include the ACT Academy on evenings and over one weekend for those who have scored below a 19 on the English, math and/or reading sections of the ACT.

Additional resources include cost waivers for low-income students that allow them to take the ACT at no cost to the student.

