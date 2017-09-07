State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BARNETT;--;--;--;--

BREWER;Good;Fair;Fair;Good

CONWAY;Good;Excellent;Fair;Good

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Excellent

HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Fair;Excellent;Fair

MAUMELLE;--;--;--;--

OVERCUP;Good;Poor;Good;Fair

SUNSET;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);--;--;--;--

NORRELL;--;--;--;--

PECKERWOOD;Fair;Good;Good;Good

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Fair;Fair;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;Good;Good;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Good;Poor;Good;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER)

The Little Red River is low and clear, with afternoon generation from 2-3 hours during the week and 1-2 hours on the weekend. Fishing has been good, but the low, clear water demands light tippet and small flies along with good presentation. Size 18 and 20 flies are the best choices.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Good;Good;--;Good

BUFFALO RIVER

The Buffalo River is low and clear. Crankbaits and soft plastic lures that resemble crawdads or tiny baitfish will catch smallmouth bass and longear sunfish most any day.

WHITE RIVER

Despite continual generation from Bull Shoals Dam, big rainbow trout have been biting Berkley pink worms, sometimes tipped with shrimp. Try salting the shrimp supply to keep the bait in place longer. Big rainbows and brown trout also are hitting big stickbaits. Best colors are yellow, orange, pink and sunrise.

NORFORK TAILWATER

The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns have also been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning. A favorite rig has been a cerise San Juan worm with a ruby midge dropper.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout fishing has been good this week. Most trout are being caught between Spider Creek and Parker Flat on ¼-ounce spoons or PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle. Hybrids are being caught between Beaver and Holiday Island pulling with Rapalas and Berkley Flick'r Shad in depths of 6-10 feet.

FAYETTEVILLE;--;Good;Good;Good

SEQUOYAH;Good;Poor;Good;Fair

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--

CROWN;Good;Excellent;Excellent;Poor

POINSETT;Good;Good;Excellent;Excellent

SPRING RIVER Water is running clear at 300 cfs, and fishing has been excellent for trout and smallmouth bass. A variety of Woolly Buggers and big nymphs have been working great. High-stick nymphing and stripping Woollies have been the hot techniques. Big white Woollies floated below an indicator has been successful for smallmouths.

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;Fair

MILLWOOD;Good;Good;--;Fair

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Excellent;Good;Good;--

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;Poor;Excellent;Fair;Excellent

DEGRAY;Good;Good;--;Fair

OUACHITA;--;--;--;--

HAMILTON;--;--;--;--

NIMROD;Fair;Fair;Good;Good

CATHERINE Rainbow trout fishing is extremely slow. Fishing for all other species is very poor in the Lake Catherine headwater.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);--;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Good;Fair;--;Fair

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 09/07/2017