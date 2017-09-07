State sports briefs
By Democrat-Gazette Press Services
This article was published today at 2:16 a.m.
BASKETBALL
Razorbacks-Cowboys on ESPN2
FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks' men's basketball game against Oklahoma State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Jan. 27 will tip off at 5 p.m. in Walton Arena and be televised on ESPN2.
BASEBALL
ASU adds Massoni to staff
Arkansas State Coach Tommy Raffo announced Wednesday the addition of Craig Massoni as a volunteer assistant coach.
Massoni, a native of Danville, Calif., finished his collegiate career at Austin Peay where he helped lead the Governors to a 47-15 record in 2013 and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. He was the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year after hitting .385 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI. Massoni was named a second-team All-American by Louisville Slugger after the season.
Massoni was drafted in the 33rd round of the MLB Draft in 2013 by San Francisco, where he spent two seasons in the Giants' organization before playing independent ball his final three seasons.
Sports on 09/07/2017
Print Headline: State sports briefs
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: State sports briefs
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.