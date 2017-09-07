BASKETBALL

Razorbacks-Cowboys on ESPN2

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks' men's basketball game against Oklahoma State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Jan. 27 will tip off at 5 p.m. in Walton Arena and be televised on ESPN2.

BASEBALL

ASU adds Massoni to staff

Arkansas State Coach Tommy Raffo announced Wednesday the addition of Craig Massoni as a volunteer assistant coach.

Massoni, a native of Danville, Calif., finished his collegiate career at Austin Peay where he helped lead the Governors to a 47-15 record in 2013 and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. He was the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year after hitting .385 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI. Massoni was named a second-team All-American by Louisville Slugger after the season.

Massoni was drafted in the 33rd round of the MLB Draft in 2013 by San Francisco, where he spent two seasons in the Giants' organization before playing independent ball his final three seasons.

