THE WEEKEND TEN

"A Tale of Two Worlds," an exhibit of paintings and drawings by Little Rock artist Kirk Montgomery, goes on display with an opening-night wine-and-cheese reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The exhibit will remain up through Oct. 28. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

Foolscap takes flight at the Little Rock Paper Airplane Festival, 11 a.m. Saturday at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Exhibitors will discuss the mechanics of paper airplanes, what it takes to create the perfect paper aircraft, sustainability and recycling, but the main event involves seeing what travels the farthest and hangs in the air longest. There's a $20 registration fee; proceeds benefit the Lymphomaniac Society, helping cancer survivors and their caregivers. Watching is free. Visit lrpaperairplane.com.

It's a long, two-day ride from North Little Rock to Hot Springs Village and back again on the Bike MS Rock'n Hot Ride. The 126-mile bicycle ride starts Saturday at Garver, 4701 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, with breakfast and packet pick-up at 6 a.m. and the ride to Hot Springs Village's Ponce De Leon Center, 1101 DeSoto Blvd., starting at 7:30. The return ride is Sunday. Registration is $50 with a $300 fundraising minimum. Proceeds benefit the National MS Society. Call (501) 663-8104 or visit nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/ARR.

The Theo Croker Quintet performs at 8 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, part of Oxford American's 2017-2018 Concert Series. Doors open at 6. Tickets are $30-$44. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com. See Music Scene on Page 5E.

The Plantation Agriculture Museum, Arkansas 161 and U.S. 165 in Scott, will splutter, rumble and hum during the 25th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Collectors and enthusiasts will display and explain their pre-1960s tractors and engines for spectators. Admission is free. Call (501) 961-1409.

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 Main St., Pine Bluff, gets very hands-on at Tinkerfest, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. This year's event will have a bicycle-heavy theme, with a bike repair shop and bike decorating and 3-D cycle art, along with other science- and art-theme activities. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

The historic buildings of downtown Eureka Springs will have colorful company during the 47th annual Antique Auto Festival, Friday-Saturday. The judging and awards are set for Saturday at the Great Passion Play, 935 Passion Play Road, with a parade at 4 p.m. to downtown Eureka Springs, and a re-enactment of a 1922 bank robbery immediately after on Spring Street. Registration is $25. Visit antiqueautofest.com.

Jazz saxophonist Branford Marsalis and his quartet kick off the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's Season of Entertainment 37, 7:30 p.m. today at the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. Tickets are $32-$35. Call (479) 788-7300 or visit tickets.uafs.edu.

The Foundation of Arts will stage A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry, focusing on the hardships and success of three generations of a black family living in Chicago's South Side in the 1950s, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Monday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Forum Theatre, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $13 and $15, $11 and $13 for senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students (with ID), $8 for children 12 and younger. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org/home/buy-tickets.

It's time for the state to get its annual sprucing up. The Great Arkansas Cleanup starts Saturday and continues through Oct. 31 with cleanup and environmental improvement projects happening along roads, in neighborhoods and in state parks all across the state. For the full calendar of events, visit keeparkansasbeautiful.com.

