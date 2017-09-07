Tour golfer back on track for '17 season

To consider all that PGA Tour golfer Patrick Cantlay has gone through over the last two years puts the quality of his season in a different light, and it looks even stronger because of his limited schedule.

He is No. 41 in the FedEx Cup despite having played only 11 tournaments.

"If he had the full year this year, I would imagine he'd have been on the Presidents Cup team, no question," said Jordan Spieth, who was paired with Cantlay on Sunday in the third round at the TPC Boston. "He's extremely talented, and he's going to work his way up into the top 10 in the world, in my opinion."

Cantlay first showed his promise on a big stage in 2011, right after his sophomore year at UCLA, when he was low amateur at the U.S. Open, shot 60 at the Travelers Championship and never finished out of the top 25 in the four PGA Tour events he played.

But his career was nearly derailed his rookie season in 2013 by a stress fracture in his lower back that kept him out of golf for two years. During that time off, his best friend and caddie, Chris Roth, was struck by a car and killed as they were walking to dinner. It's been a long road back, physically and emotionally.

Even so, Cantlay, 25, is still considered a rookie and and brimming with potential.

He is the only rookie not to miss a cut this year. He was runner-up by a shot at Innisbrook, tied for third at Hilton Head and despite the limited schedule, goes into next week's BMW Championship with a strong chance to make the Tour Championship.

Cantlay cleared his first hurdle in his second tournament when he was runner-up at the Valspar Championship and earned more than enough to fulfill his major medical extension. Only he didn't look at that as an achievement. He saw it as a loss. So the mention of East Lake as a goal was met with a blank stare.

"I'm just trying to win every tournament," he said.

Bad celebration

Apparently, there's only one way to celebrate being claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns.

According to Katherine Peralta of the Charlotte Observer, Browns defensive tackle T.Y. McGill was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana last weekend in Charlotte, N.C.

Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, he was caught by an Alcohol Law Enforcement agent outside a hotel with "a small amount" of marijuana. Officers said he initially denied it but was eventually cooperative.

McGill was cut by the Colts on Saturday and claimed by the Browns on Sunday, less than 24 hours after his arrest.

Remarkable timing

From Janice Hough of leftcoastsportsbabe.com: "Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension upheld for now, but latest delay means he will play in NBC's nationally televised Sunday Night game. Sure it's just a coincidence."

Sports quiz

How many yards did Ezekiel Elliott gain in two games against the New York Giants in 2016?

Sports answer

Elliott ran 44 times for 158 yards, including 107 yards in their second game of 2016.

Sports on 09/07/2017