Week 1's All-Arkansas Preps player of the week named

Pulaski Academy senior quarterback Layne Hatcher has been named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps player of the week for Week 1.

Hatcher completed 40 of 55 passes for 485 yards with 6 touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bruins’ 59-21 victory at Sand Springs (Okla.) Page on Friday. He threw touchdown passes of 17 and 36 yards to senior wide receiver Brett Lynch, 10 yards to senior wide receiver Tra Johnson, 6 and 27 yards to junior tight end Hudson Henry and 8 yards to junior wide receiver John David White.

Also, Hatcher had a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

Pulaski Academy (1-0) will host Memphis Ridgeway on Friday.

Hatcher will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s weekly luncheon Monday at the Embassy Suites. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Athletic Director Jeff Long is the special guest.

— Jeremy Muck