15 and counting: Indians set record by beating Sox

INDIANS 11, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Indians set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive victory Thursday night, beating the Chicago White Sox 11-2 behind another terrific outing for Corey Kluber.

Cleveland also belted five home runs while becoming the first major league team with a 15-game winning streak since Oakland won 20 in a row in 2002. Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run drive in the first, Francisco Lindor connected in the second, Erik Gonzalez went deep twice and Greg Allen hit his first major league home run in the seventh.

Kluber (15-4) struck out 13 in seven innings. Yolmer Sanchez and Jose Abreu homered in the first for Chicago, but Kluber allowed only one more hit -- a fifth-inning single for Omar Narvaez.

The right-hander retired 20 of his last 22 batters on his way to double-digit strikeouts for the 14th time this season and 38th of his career.

The Indians closed out an 11-0 road trip and begin a 10-game homestand tonight against Baltimore. The reigning American League champions have outscored their opponents 109-28 during the win streak.

The last-place White Sox turned to Mike Pelfrey after left-hander Carlos Rodon was scratched with shoulder stiffness. Pelfrey (3-11), who threw 40 pitches in 2 1/3 relief innings on Tuesday night, allowed 7 runs and 8 hits in 4 innings.

The Indians surpassed the 14-game winning streak they recorded last season. They are the first team to win at least 14 in a row in consecutive seasons since the 1935-36 Chicago Cubs.

Third-string catcher Rob Brantly pitched the ninth inning for the White Sox. He allowed Gonzalez's second home run. He was the first White Sox player whose primary position is catcher to pitch in a game, according to STATS LLC.

Indians Manager Terry Francona changed his lineup when the White Sox pitching change was announced, installing the left-handed bats of outfielders Lonnie Chisenhall and Bradley Zimmer in place of Ben Guyer and Allen.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 2 Jorge Polanco drove in the go-ahead runs off ailing Royals closer Kelvin Herrera with two outs in the ninth inning, and Minnesota rallied to beat host Kansas City.

YANKEES 9, ORIOLES 1 Aaron Judge and Chase Headley hit two-run home runs, Starlin Castro and Todd Frazier added solo shots, and visiting New York beat Baltimore for their first series victory at Camden Yards in four years. Didi Gregorius had three hits and scored twice for the Yankees, who closed within 3 1/2 games of AL East-leading Boston and fortified their grip on the top AL wild card.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 8, PIRATES 2 Albert Almora Jr. hit a two-run home run, Ian Happ had three hits and Chicago rolled to a victory over host Pittsburgh. The Cubs had 13 hits, including 8 for extra bases, as the offense broke out after totaling 4 runs in the first 3 games of the series.

NATIONALS 4, PHILLIES 3 Trea Turner capped the National's three-run sixth inning with a two-run single, and Washington beat visiting Philadelphia for its fourth consecutive victory. Adam Lind had two hits and scored a run for Washington.

METS 7, REDS 2 Rookie Brandon Nimmo homered twice, Juan Lagares added a solo shot and host New York beat Cincinnati. Matt Harvey (5-4) was ineffective early but regrouped for the victory, allowing 2 runs and 5 hits in 5 innings.

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 5 Kurt Suzuki capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning when his lined single past third base drove in Freddie Freeman and lifted Atlanta over visiting Miami.

PADRES 3, CARDINALS 0 Dexter Fowler struck out against Brad Hand with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, capping host San Diego's victory over St. Louis. Jose Pirela had a run-scoring infield single in the first inning, and that was all the cushion Clayton Richard (7-13) and relievers Craig Stammen, Kirby Yates and Hand needed.

Sports on 09/08/2017