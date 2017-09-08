PHOTOS: 17-foot cross donated to Little Rock anti-violence group

An organization that has been working to stop violence in Arkansas' capital city for more than 40 years now has a 17-foot-tall cross it hopes will inspire the community.

Arkansas Stop the Violence executive director Derotha McIntosh said Maurice Sanders donated the cross to the group, which dug a hole near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive on Wednesday and erected it.

Sanders, with help from some Judsonia churches, donated the wooden cross to be a reminder for residents to unite against violence in Little Rock, she said.

The 17-foot cross replaces one that stood 7 feet tall. “That cross is so large; you cannot miss it,” McIntosh said.

The group has used the empty lot at the site to erect smaller crosses to remember all of Little Rock's homicide victims each year, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

She hopes the sight of it will inspire community members in a city that has seen 45 slayings in 2017. There were 42 killings in the capital city all of last year.

Equipped with solar lights, the cross will be visible at every hour of the day.

“It is there to enlighten the community,” McIntosh said.