Arkansas pedestrian, 77, killed in wreck on U.S. highway
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:59 a.m.
A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was hit while walking along a U.S. highway in Ashley County on Thursday, authorities said.
It happened around 8:10 p.m. in Ashley County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
A 2017 Chevrolet was heading south on U.S. 133 and struck a pedestrian, Max Huber of Crossett, who was walking south in a traffic lane, police said.
Huber was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Chevrolet's driver was not listed as injured in the wreck.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.
At least 334 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
