Arkansas 6th-grade teacher accused of failing to report abuse of girl fired from job

An Arkansas teacher accused of failing to report the sexual abuse of a young girl has been fired from her job, according to a district official.

Tamy Pershing, 46, had been placed on leave Tuesday, with the superintendent at Arkansas Arts Academy planning to recommend that she be terminated at the board’s next meeting.

On Thursday night, the district’s board voted unanimously to fire Pershing from her position as a sixth-grade language arts teacher.

Arkansas Arts Academy learned Sept. 1 that Pershing had been arrested on charges of failing to notify by a mandated reporter and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The fired teacher is accused of failing to tell authorities that her husband, 54-year-old science-fiction author Douglas Jay Pershing, had reportedly abused a 4-year-old girl at the couple’s home in Bella Vista.

Police said Tamy Pershing caught her husband on at least one occasion having inappropriate contact with her, prompting her to tell him to “stop and not do it again.”

The girl’s 2-year-old sister was also part of the sexual abuse investigation out of Henderson, Nev., police said.

The Pershings are set to be arraigned Oct. 9 in Benton County Circuit Court.