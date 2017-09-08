Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman dies in house fire, chief says; blaze believed to be accidental
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:30 a.m.
An Arkansas woman died in a Lawrence County house fire Friday morning, fire officials said.
Hoxie firefighters went to a home on southwest Case Street shortly before 5 a.m. They had received a call from Life Alert, the emergency alert company, about a panic alarm at the residence, Fire Chief Chris Ditto said.
Once they arrived, they saw smoke streaming from the home, he said.
Inside, officials found the victim, who lived at the home, Ditto said. No one else was inside the residence at the time of the fire, he said.
The woman's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death.
Ditto said authorities believe the fire was accidental, though the investigation is still ongoing. The victim's name was not released as of Friday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas woman dies in house fire, chief says; blaze believed to be accidental
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.