Bearkats outpoint Panthers

SAM HOUSTON STATE 44,

PRAIRIE VIEW 31

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas -- Jeremiah Briscoe threw for 294 yards and 3 touchdowns, Javin Webb had 2 rushing scores, and Sam Houston State of the Southland Conference beat Prairie View 44-31 on Thursday night.

Sam Houston State (2-0), the third-ranked team in the FCS, had its 30-17 halftime lead trimmed to six points after Dawonya Tucker's 19-yard rush with 5:59 left in the third quarter. But Jaylen Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a 13-point Sam Houston lead.

Sam Houston State plays the University of Central Arkansas, No. 16 in FCS, on Sept. 30 in Conway.

Nathan Stewart's 7-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth extended the Bearkats' lead to 44-24. But Tre Honshtein ran the kickoff back 65 yards, setting up Tucker's 15-yard scoring run.

Prairie View (0-1) recovered the ensuing onside kick with 10:37 remaining but, six plays later, Neiko Hollins fumbled it on a sneak and the Panthers also fumbled it on their final drive.

Stewart had 118 yards receiving with one score, and Davion Davis added 99 yards and two touchdowns for Sam Houston State.

In other games Thursday night, Kent Myers completed 24 of 26 passes for 323 yards and had 4 total touchdowns to help Utah State of the Mountain West blow past FCS-member Idaho State 51-13 in Logan, Utah. Utah State (1-1) won its 11th consecutive against an FCS school, dating to the 2000 season. Idaho State (1-1) lost its 27th consecutive game against a FBS opponent during the same time span. ... James Brown ran for 118 yards and had a 33-yard touchdown with 2:12 remaining to help Houston Baptist hold off crosstown rival Texas Southern 24-17 at BBVA Compass Stadium. Brown's score up the middle led to the Huskies' 17th consecutive point of the second half. Texas Southern (0-2), of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by Darvin Kidsy's 9-yard touchdown grab with 23 seconds left.

Sports on 09/08/2017