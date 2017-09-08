Home / Latest News /
Coach: Students wearing hoods in photo kicked off high school football team
By The Associated Press
CRESTON, Iowa — A southern Iowa high school football coach says five players who appeared in a photo on social media wearing white hoods and waving a Confederate flag next to a burning cross have been kicked off the team.
Creston/Orient-Macksburg football coach Brian Morrison told the Des Moines Register that the Creston High School team is scheduled to play Friday night, but without the five students.
Morrison also said lawyers are now involved but that he can't provide details about whom the lawyers are representing or what they advocate.
Principal Bill Messerole has said the students involved have been disciplined but would not say what that discipline entailed, citing student confidentiality.
3WorldState1 says... September 8, 2017 at noon
Otherwise known as the Young Republican Society - IA Chapter.
