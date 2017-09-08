Coleman turns eye to Akron

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Monte Coleman had a good reason to smile after the Golden Lions came from behind to beat Morehouse College 23-10 last Saturday night in Pine Bluff.

The Golden Lions' victory was their first in a season-opening game in five years, and a time for cheer, but Coleman said Wednesday that his smile had faded considerably since then.

"We've got to keep it moving, got to put that one behind us," he said. "Don't get me wrong, we celebrated. It was a huge win for us because we beat a very good football team.

"We won just one game all last season, so we've tied our win total after just one game. Now, we've got to build on that momentum. The season doesn't end for us after one game."

UAPB trailed 3-0 at the half and 10-0 in the third quarter against Morehouse, but it scored 23 consecutive point second-half points to pull away.

The team was still giddy Tuesday when they returned to practice, which eventually had to be moved indoors because of heavy rain that moved through the area, but Coleman said UAPB was still able to get in some good work in preparation for FBS opponent Akron on Saturday.

"The guys were focused and flying around," Coleman said. "They've got a good taste in their mouths right now."

Coleman said he is well aware that the Golden Lions will need to get off to a faster start against an Akron team that's coming off a 52-0 loss to No. 4 Penn State. The Zips had 159 yards of total offense while giving up nearly 600.

"They'll be mad, that's for sure," Coleman said of Akron. "Penn State kind of stuck it to them. But Akron's a good football team.

"They're well-coached, and they've got talented players, but we can't be intimidated. We've got to get off to a better start and stick to our game plan because we're going up there to pull off the upset."

Erasing mistakes

UAPB might have won its first game of the season against Morehouse, but it didn't come close to winning the turnover battle.

The Golden Lions came up with two fourth-quarter interceptions, both of which stopped potential rallies by the Maroon Tigers, but turned the ball over five times themselves. Morehouse scored once off UAPB miscues.

"That's one area where we've got to get better," UAPB Coach Monte Coleman said. "We made way, way too many penalties, too. You know, it's hard to beat a good football team when you turn the ball over, and we turned it over too much.

"The effort was definitely there, but we've got to improve. I want to come out in every game winning the give-away, take-away."

UAPB quarterback Brandon Duncan threw two interceptions, but both were results of either a tipped or juggled pass. Two of the three fumbles were on punt returns.

Good start for OL, RBs

A newlook Golden Lions offensive line turned in a notable performance, rushing for more than 200 yards against a stout Morehouse defense, and it kept quarterback Brandon Duncan from being touched for most of the game.

UAPB allowed three sacks, but two of those were because of solid secondary coverage while the other occurred when Duncan was caught from behind while scrambling.

Coleman said offensive line coach Damon Nivens said he's working with a entirely new group.

"We've got some young guys and some transfers, and they're starting to gel together," Coleman said. "Anytime you can rush for 200-plus yards, your offensive line has to be doing something."

Running back KeShawn Williams was the major benefactor of improved line play, rushing 17 times for 128 yards.

On several runs, Williams wasn't touched until he was 3 or 4 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, and on his 37-yard touchdown, he shed an arm tackle attempt 10 yards downfield before cutting back twice and outrunning Morehouse's secondary to score.

"He's outworked and worked harder than anybody on our team," Coleman said. "What he did on Saturday didn't surprise me because that's the type of effort he has in practice. And my philosophy is you're going play like you practice.

"Some of the moves, some of the strength that he showed, he definitely shows that in practice."

Coleman also got a productive outing from freshman running back Christian Jordon, who added 44 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 10-yard touchdown that essentially put the game out of reach.

Loving the UAPB fans

Official attendance for the opener was 5,553, but there was several hundred still outside of Golden Lion Stadium tailgating during the game.

"It was hot, it was humid, but we had a good crowd," Coach Monte Coleman said. "It was the first home game, and it was good to perform well in front of our fans."

UAPB finished seventh in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in attendance last season, averaging 8,857 fans per game, but the Golden Lions' numbers typically increase as the season progresses.

The Golden Lions might see their largest crowd of the season Saturday at Akron's InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field, which seats 30,000. UAPB is expected to play in front of at least 30,000 next week as well when it travels to Jonesboro to face Arkansas State.

Another David vs. Goliath

Akron Coach Terry Bowden said he doesn't know a lot about UAPB, but he is aware of what happened in a few games last week that featured Football Bowl Subdivision teams against Football Championship Series teams.

"Just look at Howard vs. UNLV, Liberty vs. Baylor, James Madison vs. East Carolina," he said. "In any game, anybody can be beat."

Howard pulled off the biggest point-spread upset in college football history last week when the Bison, of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, beat the Runnin' Rebels 43-40 as 45-point underdogs. Baylor lost 48-45 to Big South member Liberty despite being a 34½-point favorite. James Madison's 34-14 victory over East Carolina might have been the least surprising considering the Dukes were the defending FCS champions playing against a Pirates team that had lost nine of their final 10 games of 2016.

Bowden said he wants to make sure his team is ready to avoid becoming another upset victim.

"We've gotta go out there and make sure we stay as focused as Penn State was against us," he said. "We've gotta go out and make sure our kids understand the importance of the game."

