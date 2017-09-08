Glenwood woman killed in collision

A woman was killed and a man was injured after a car collided with a box truck on a U.S. highway in Pike County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The accident happened about 2:40 p.m. in Glenwood, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2004 Suzuki Verona was heading west on U.S. 70 while a 2016 Isuzu NPR truck was heading east, state police said.

The Verona crossed the centerline and struck the front of the truck, police said.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

The Verona's driver, 64-year-old Carolyn Lovelace of Glenwood, suffered fatal injuries.

The Isuzu's driver, 40-year-old Kenneth Eggerson of Little Rock, was injured and taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, authorities said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, the report said.

At least 333 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

Metro on 09/08/2017