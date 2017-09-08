Health officials say mumps outbreak has ended in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas health officials say a mumps outbreak has ended in the state after infecting nearly 3,000 people.

The Arkansas Department of Health says the last confirmed case in the state was July 13.

The outbreak began in August 2016 and during the next12 months, the health department confirmed 2,954 cases statewide.

The department says there are fewer than 10 cases of mumps in a typical year in Arkansas.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said a visitor from Iowa who was infected by the virus may have started the outbreak in the area.