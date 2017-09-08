Hog love has offensive lineman planning visits

Highly recruited offensive lineman Jerome Carvin updated his latest plans on last night's Recruiting Thursday radio show.

He said the attention he receives from Coach Bret Bielema, offensive line coach Kurt Anderson and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. has the Hogs in the running for his signature.

Carvin, 6-5, 330 pounds, of Cordova, Tenn., has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools including Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

He's planning to officially visit Tennessee on Sept. 30 for the Georgia game, followed by a trip to Mississippi State on Oct. 14 for the Brigham Young contest and then a visit to Alabama on Oct. 21 for the Tennessee game while still deciding on his fifth visit.

He's looking to unofficially visit the Hogs during the season along with an official visit to Fayetteville in early December.

