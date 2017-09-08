House sends $15B Harvey aid bill, debt increase to Trump to sign

WASHINGTON — The House voted overwhelmingly Friday to send a $15.3 billion disaster aid package to President Donald Trump, overcoming conservative objections to linking the emergency legislation to a temporary increase in America's borrowing authority. The legislation also keeps the government funded into December.

The 316-90 vote would refill depleted emergency accounts as Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Irma this weekend and Texas picks up the pieces after the devastation of the Harvey storm.

It's just the first installment of a federal aid package that could rival or exceed the $110 billion federal response after Hurricane Katrina, though future aid packages may be more difficult to pass. It also kicks budget decisions into December and forces another politically tough debt limit vote next year.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, a former tea party congressman from South Carolina who took a hard line against debt increases during his years in the House, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin faced a rough time when they pitched the measure to House Republicans at a private meeting held just before the vote. Republicans were surprised earlier this week when Trump agreed with Democratic leaders on the short-term debt increase over GOP objections.

Mnuchin elicited hisses when he told the meeting of House Republicans "vote for the debt ceiling for me," said Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.

Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., described a surreal scene with Mnuchin, a former Democratic donor, and Office of Management and Budget Director Mulvaney, who opposed clean debt ceiling increases as a congressman, pressing Republicans to rally around the disaster aid package.

"It's kind of like 'Where am I? What's going on here?'" Costello said, "if it wasn't so serious it kind of would have been funny."

Mulvaney defended the deal and Trump.

"It was absolutely the right thing to do," Mulvaney said. "The president is a results-driven person, and right now he wants to see results on Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, and tax reform. He saw an opportunity to work with Democrats on this particular issue at this particular time."

Trump on Wednesday had cut a deal with Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi to increase the debt limit for three months, rather than the long-term approach preferred by the GOP leaders that would have gotten the issue fixed through next year's midterms.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.