Investigation ongoing after mother, son robbed at Arkansas fast-food restaurant, police say

A 57-year-old woman and her son were robbed at gunpoint while leaving an Arkansas restaurant where they work over the weekend, they told police.

According to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department, the two had locked up Church’s Chicken, 1902 E. Johnson Ave., about 11 p.m. Sunday and were walking toward their vehicle when two robbers appeared from behind the car.

One of the robbers reportedly pointed a handgun at the pair and demanded cash. The two ran from the store after taking cash and some items the two were carrying, the 21-year-old son told police.

He also told officers that the robbery had taken place in front of the restaurant's cameras.

Two men were questioned about the robbery, but neither was charged in the case.

Police later found cash, a cellphone, a Church’s Chicken bag and a red bandana lying in the grass near the restaurant.

A spokesman for the department said Friday that the investigation is ongoing.