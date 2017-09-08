Irma causes chaos, but not in Fayetteville

There are just a few lower-bowl tickets ($85) remaining for the TCU-Arkansas game as well as some in the end zone ($190) and in the upper deck ($65) for what could be the game of the week.

These teams played their tails off in two overtimes last season.

Arkansas State gets an undeserved week off after Miami canceled because of travel concerns fueled by Hurricane Irma, although it seems a program with the Hurricanes money could find a way to fulfill a contract and still get the team home after Irma has moved on.

Got embarrassed in one game last week, but not as much as the Florida Gators, who were manhandled by Michigan. My record for the week was 14-1.

Here are this week's predictions:

TCU AT ARKANSAS

It was impossible to tell much about either of these teams after their season openers as they played teams from the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Razorbacks started slow. TCU fired out of the gate and quarterback Kenny Hill, who presents problems for the Hogs as a dual threat, played very little in the second half. TCU 28-27

FRESNO STATE AT ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide defense was so impressive in its victory over Florida State the Tide garnered all but one first-place vote in the AP poll. This should be a good game for Tide quarterback Jaylen Hurts to practice finding a second receiver. Alabama 49-13

AUBURN AT CLEMSON

Neither team seems too concerned about Irma hitting South Carolina. Obviously, this is a major road test for the Auburn Tigers, going against the defending national champions who appear to have picked up where they left off. Clemson 31-28.

NORTHERN COLORADO AT FLORIDA, CANCELLED

Irma 2, college football 0

GEORGIA AT NOTRE DAME

True freshman Jake Fromm came off the bench and led the Bulldogs to an easy victory, but this isn't Appalachian State. This is a very tough road game for the Bulldogs, who will have to find a way to stop the running attack of the Irish, who had three guys run for more than 100 yards last week. Georgia 31-28

EASTERN KENTUCKY AT KENTUCKY

The Wildcats' basketball team could probably win this game, against an instate FCS foe. Kentucky 31-10

TENN.-CHATTANOOGA AT LSU

Whoa Nellie, the Tigers appear to have made giant leaps from last season, shutting out BYU 27-0. The Tide may once again have a challenger in the West. LSU 41-0

TENN.-MARTIN AT OLE MISS

The party continues in The Grove, for now. Ole Miss 28-10

MISS. STATE AT LOUISIANA TECH

This battle of Bulldogs might be settled on the ground, although Tech showed some balance in its season-opening victory against Northwestern (La.) State. Mississippi State led 35-0 against Charleston Southern and coasted in the second half. Mississippi State 35-24

SOUTH CAROLINA AT MISSOURI

One of these teams will have the SEC's best record next week. Don't expect the Gamecocks to give up 72 points or 815 yards of offense, like Missouri State did last week against the Tigers, although they have to find a way to move the ball on the ground. Missouri's defense is anemic at best. South Carolina 35-30

INDIANA STATE AT TENNESSEE

The only people interested in this game wear jailhouse orange every Saturday, although most aren't picking up trash on the side of the road. The Sycamores lost their opener to Eastern Illinois. Tennessee 42-10

NICHOLLS STATE AT TEXAS A&M

Absolutely no way the Aggies and Mr. September melt down again. Texas A&M 56-9

ALABAMA A&M AT VANDERBILT

The Commodores opened with a victory over a pretty good Middle Tennessee team. A&M lost to Alabama-Birmingham, 38-7, which is back after the program was shut down after the 2014 season. Vanderbilt 45-14.

