Jail escapee surrenders after 4 days on the lam

WYNNE — An inmate who ran from the Cross County jail Aug. 31 returned to the jail four days later and surrendered after his girlfriend urged him to, said Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith.

Larry Jackson, 38, fled from the jail as a jailer was transferring him from an isolation cell to another cell. Jackson said his shower did not work and requested a different cell, Smith said. As the jailer led him to a different cell, Jackson ran through an unsecured door.

Jackson was arrested May 30 and held on charges of committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery, the sheriff said. He was considered dangerous.

Smith said he contacted Jackson’s girlfriend in Wynne several times and asked her to urge Jackson to surrender to police. Police checked the girlfriend’s house several times during the weekend but did not locate Jackson, Smith said.

Jackson returned to the jail about 5:50 a.m. Monday, entered the lobby and surrendered, Smith said.

He faces a charge of escaping, the sheriff said.

Another Cross County inmate also may be charged because he knew Jackson planned to escape from the jail but did not tell authorities, Smith said.