Women's sports apparel chain to open first Arkansas location in west Little Rock
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Athleta, a chain of women's sports apparel stores owned by Gap Inc., is opening its first Arkansas location at The Promenade at Chenal, a representative of the west Little Rock shopping center confirms.
Interior alterations worth more than $500,000 are being completed in a space at 17711 Chenal Parkway on behalf of Athleta.
Representatives of The Promenade at Chenal and Athleta weren't ready to say more yet.
"We are not releasing detailed information about a specific opening date, but I can confirm though, that Athleta is planning to open our first store in Little Rock later this year, which is also our first store in Arkansas," said Laura Hogya, a spokesman for the San Francisco chain. The store will open later this year.
Athleta and Old Navy are top-performing brands for Gap, which is planning to open 270 stores under those brands. The company announced this week that it will close 200 poor-performing Gap and Banana Republic stores.
-- Noel Oman
