NATIONALS

Robles promoted

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals have promoted top prospect Victor Robles from Class AA Harrisburg.

Robles, 20, hit .300 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI and 27 steals in 114 games over 2 minor league stops this season. The outfielder signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in July 2013.

Robles also played for the World team in this year's All-Star Futures Game.

The Nationals also recalled outfielders Rafael Bautista and Andrew Stevenson from Class AAA Syracuse, and transferred right-hander Erick Fedde to the 60-day disabled list. The team announced the moves before Thursday night's game against Philadelphia.

ANGELS

Pujols' knee treated

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols has been undergoing treatment on his sore left knee in Southern California this week.

Pujols missed the Angels' series finale in Oakland but will be ready to play in Seattle today, Angels Manager Mike Scioscia said. The Angels did not play Thursday.

Scioscia said Pujols hurt the knee when he slid into second base on a first-inning double a week ago today in Texas. He played the rest of the game and the next four games, and logged some of his best performances of a difficult 2017 season.

"It just irritated it a little bit," Scioscia said. "He's been playing on it. He's been swinging well. It just affects some of his running."

Pujols, 37, has played in 127 of the Angels' 140 games. He is hitting .244 with a .289 on-base percentage and .394 slugging mark, all below the major league average. Hitting behind Mike Trout for most of the season, he has 21 home runs and 93 RBI.

METS

Flores' season over

NEW YORK -- Mets infielder Wilmer Flores will not play again this year due to the broken nose he suffered Saturday against the Astros.

Flores had hoped to play again this year, but a doctor told him Thursday it would be best to be cautious and avoid possibly worsening the injury.

"As much as I wanted to finish strong this season, we didn't want to put myself in danger out there," Flores said before the Mets opened a four-game set against the Reds. "I want to be out there but if it got worse, what could possibly happen?"

Flores suffered the injury when he fouled off a pitch and it hit him in the face. He was taken to the hospital during the game.

The infielder is still having issues breathing, and understands the decision to end his season early. Flores added he couldn't begin baseball activities for at least two weeks.

Flores had his nose reset during his doctor appointment Thursday.

"It's the right decision," Flores said.

The injury ends what was Flores' best season of his young career with the right-hander hitting .271 with a career-best 18 home runs and a career-high .795 OPS.

CUBS

Historic night game

CHICAGO -- The Chicago City Council has gone to bat for the Cubs.

The council on Wednesday voted to lift for one game a ban on Friday night games at Wrigley Field so the players could get a little more rest before playing Central Division rival Milwaukee.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday afternoon, but the team notified the city that it was playing a game Thursday night in Pittsburgh. The Brewers didn't have a game at all on Thursday, prompting the council to step in to make sure the Cubs got plenty of sleep before the game.

Cubs Vice President Mike Lufrano said tonight's game marks the first time the Cubs will play a regular season game on a Friday night at Wrigley.

YANKEES

Exec Michael dies

NEW YORK -- Former Yankees shortstop, manager and executive Gene Michael has died at 79.

The team said he had a heart attack and died Thursday.

Michael was a slick-fielding infielder who went on to manage the Yankees. Later, as a front-office executive under George Steinbrenner, he built a team that won four World Series titles in five years.

At 6-foot-2 and about 180 pounds in his playing days, Michael was nicknamed Stick. He hit just .229 with 15 home runs in 10 seasons. Seven were with the Yankees from 1968-74, one of the worst eras in team history.

He made a far bigger impact during two terms as manager and two as general manager. He helped assemble the Derek Jeter-led clubs that won World Series titles in 1996 and from 1998 to 2000. He remained a key adviser to current General Manager Brian Cashman.

Sports on 09/08/2017